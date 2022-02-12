Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi irked with low rank in Pakistan’s top-performing ministries

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is not happy at the moment.

The reason: His ministry has got 11th position in the list of top-performing ministries of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

The foreign minister has expressed displeasure on getting the low rank.

Imran Khan had also distributed certificates among the best-performing ministries.

Also Read: Pakistani pregnant woman gets nail hammered into head to give birth to a boy

As the ministry of foreign affairs bagged the low spot, Qureshi was also not handed over any certificate, reported ARY News.

Not just this, the FM discouraged the ranking and also questioned its criteria.

The Imran Khan government was also criticised by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not handing over the certificate to Qureshi.

Also Read: Pakistani army abducting people across Balochistan to avenge attacks

The ruling PTI government’s allies at the Centre have also expressed disappointment when their ministries were not listed among the top performers, reported the news channel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that his government could not bring the desired “changes” in the country. He has blamed the Pakistan’s bureaucratic system for the debacle.

Speaking at a government event in Islamabad, Khan on Thursday said that he wanted to bring "revolutionary changes" at the start of his term, but he could not do it because the "system was incapable of absorbing shock,” Dawn newspaper reported.

The prime minister further said the government and ministries had not given the desired results.

"The biggest problem is that there has been no connection between the government and the interest of the country," Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)