'Pain and suffering in future': Fauci warns US against Covid surge

US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, has warned the US for "some pain and suffering in the future" on Sunday but has ruled out any further Covid lockdowns.

Talking at a local media channel’s programme, Fauci said America should prepare itself for a painful few next days as the Delta variant has led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

However, he has also assured that enough people are now vaccinated to avoid a repeat of last winter’s catastrophe-like situation.

While US President Joe Biden said the country might see some new restrictions due to the widespread of the Delta variant, Fauci ruled out the possibility of any new lockdown in the country.

"I don't think we're going to see lockdowns," he said on ABC’s show This Week.

His statement has come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the mask mandate and asked people in high-risk areas to start wearing masks even indoors.

Fauci has also urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible as he believes "we are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated".

The US government is constantly sending out the message to the masses that getting vaccinated is the best and most effective way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you're vaccinated right now, your likelihood of getting severely sick is 25-fold reduced," Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health told local media.

He also believes that people are getting the message of getting vaccinated as the vaccination rates have increased in the past few weeks.