/Pahlavi calls on Trump, Netanyahu to avoid hitting Iran’s civilian infrastructure

Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday (March 22) voiced concern over US-Israel strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran, asserting that “Iran is not the Islamic Republic” and stressing that “civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran”.

Pahlavi distinguished the regime’s infrastructure and civilian assets, arguing that while state-controlled systems are used for repression, civilian infrastructure serves the people and will be essential for rebuilding the country in the future.

"Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic’s infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality," Pahlavi wrote in a post on X.

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He emphasised that “Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled”.

Pahlavi, who has often projected himself as a potential leader for a political transition in Iran, called on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid targeting civilian infrastructure.

"I ask President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure Iranians will need to rebuild our country," he added.

Expressing confidence, Pahlavi said, “With the support of the US and Israel, and above all the sacrifice of Iranian patriots, the hour of Iran’s freedom is at hand”.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over damage to critical infrastructure following Israel’s March 18 strike on the South Pars gas field near Asaluyeh, considered the heart of Iran’s energy economy. However, the White House has sought to distance itself from Israel’s specific strike on South Pars.

Meanwhile, President Trump has escalated his rhetoric, issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened by late Monday.

Pahlavi has lived in exile in the United States since the 1979 Islamic Revolution toppled his pro-Western father, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.