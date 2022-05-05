Overtime? Paid leaves? Indian start-up goes above and beyond, gives its employees 'right to nap' at work

We've all had those days when we force ourselves to work just a little bit longer, even if our eyelids strain to stay open and thoughts seem to fall out of our heads, just as our bodies try to fall asleep...in the workplace.

Yes, we're talking about those terrible days when no amount of coffee can keep us up and we crave a quick snooze, but who's going to let us do that at work?

Also read | A miracle? After six days, woman found alive in rubble of collapsed building in China

An Indian start-up firm based in Bengaluru will.

It has recognised the 'right to nap' and granted its employees a 30 mins nap time every day.

Wakefit, a modern furniture brand that has been in the "business of sleep" for six years will now pay its employees to sleep.

Taking to Twitter the brand shared a screengrab of its co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda's email to the company's employees.

Watch | Gravitas Plus: Do you feel burnt out? Watch this

If you're wondering why a company would do this, you're not alone.

What do they gain?

Well, the brand answered this question too. Citing research by NASA the email says that a 26-minute nap can actually enhance a person's performance by 33 per cent. They go on to quote a Harvard study and say that naps can also prevent burnout.

Burnout has become all too frequent in our fast-paced, stressful lives, and for a corporation to spare its employees half an hour to avoid it seems like the bare minimum and yet at the same time, an applaud worthy move.

Also read | Set for life: UK couple wins lottery worth £3.6 million, or £10,000 per month for 30 years

Wakefit personnel will be able to relax every day from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and their calendars will be blocked during "official nap time" to ensure that this time is not interrupted by anybody or anything.

Not only that, but to ensure a good night's sleep, staff would have access to "cosy nap pods" and "quiet rooms," which would provide the ideal sleeping environment.

"Looking forward to catching you sleeping at work", signs off Ramalingegowda.