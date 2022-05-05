A miracle? After six days, woman found alive in rubble of collapsed building in China

In a heart-warming development, a woman has been rescued alive from the rubble of a building collapsed around six days ago in central China, state media reported on Thursday.

Call it sheer luck or will power, the unidentified woman has become the 10th survivor in the mishap, where the building had collapsed partially, media reports said.

In the disaster, at least five people have died. An unknown number of people, possibly dozens, are still missing or under the rubble. The incident took place in the city of Changsha.

Not just this, the woman was conscious when she was rescued after midnight on Thursday. It took around 132 hours to save her.

She also advised the rescuers on how to pull her out of the rubble without causing any more injury, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

On April 29, the rear end of the six-storey building had suddenly come down, Xinhua said.

To search for survivors, the rescue teams seem to have used hand tools, drones, dogs and electronic life detectors.

Around nine people have been held in this case for ignoring building codes or committing violations. It includes the owner of this “self-built building” as described by the agency.

This building had a residence, guest house, cafe and shops.

