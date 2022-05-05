Set for life: UK couple wins lottery worth £3.6 million, or £10,000 per month for 30 years

A British woman was taken aback when she learned that she had won the lottery's top prize of £10,000 per month for 30 years.

In Camelot's Set For Life draw in March of last year, Laura Hoyle and Kirk Stevens, from Nottingham, England, matched all five major numbers plus the Life Ball.

The pair, who have been playing the game since it started in 2019, bought their winning ticket online via the National Lottery app.

Laura had received a notification in her app, but she wasn't sure if it was legitimate. So, while her partner Kirk filmed her reaction, she called the National Lottery to confirm her thoughts.

The stunning clip shows her stunned by the news, with her unable to talk at one point before saying, "I believe I'm going to be ill."



"I was physically shaking as I told the lady, ‘I think I’ve won the lottery.’ It was so weird to say those words. I kept thinking this must be a joke; it can’t be happening to us. And the ridiculous part was that, as I waited for Camelot to call me back, I still had to attend work meetings online. I could hardly speak, let alone make any sense," Laura was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

The Nottingham couple celebrated by cracking open a bottle of Prosecco before finishing their chat with operator Camelot.

Laura quit her office job to pursue ghost hunting, and Kirk, a manufacturing engineer, paid off his master's degree.