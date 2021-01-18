Over a dozen lorries parked near Downing Street to protest against new rules

Calling the British government "incompetent", lorries that transport seafood have parked their vehicles near 10 Downing Street in London to protest against delays to travel into the European Union due to new Brexit rules.

Over 20 large lorries from various seafood companies across the UK were parked, with large slogans painted saying "Brexit Carnage" and "Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry!", Sky News reported.

Watch |

Live video of lorries parking up around Westminster and in front of Downing Street. It could turn into a very aromatic day for the government. (Courtesy of 'Only Way Is Dutch' on Facebook.) ~AA pic.twitter.com/G56NHJDDqJ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 18, 2021 ×

One such vehicle was parked just metres from Downing Street, the official office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Also read | UK PM Boris Johnson warns against 'unthinking Sinophobia' amid tensions with China

Police were asking the drivers for details, news agency Reuters reported.

Also read | Will move to 24/7 vaccinations soon, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Several Scottish fishermen have not been able to send their stocks to Europe since the beginning of this year due to the launch of catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations, causing lengthy delays in delivery, which ultimately leads to a rejection from European buyers.

UK exports in huge numbers scallops, oysters, lobsters, mussels, langoustine and crab to the EU, and earlier these items were sent immediately to these nations after being harvested.

The seafood companies are "being tied in knots with paperwork requirements which would be easy enough to navigate", a spokesperson for DR Collin and Son, which participated in the protest with several lorries was quoted as saying by Sky News.

"However, all the training is going to waste as the technology is outdated and cannot cope with the demands being placed on it - which in turn is resulting in no produce being able to leave the UK."



