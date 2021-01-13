Will move to 24/7 vaccinations soon, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday claimed that the government is planning to move to a 24/7 vaccination programme as soon as possible, while adding that such plans were delayed owing to a limit in the supply of vaccine doses available in the country so far.

"We'll be going to 24/7 as soon as we can," Johnson told the parliament.

Johnson on Tuesday said that the United Kingdom is in "a race against time" to roll out COVID-19 vaccines as deaths hit record highs and hospitals ran out of oxygen, and his top medical adviser said the pandemic's worst weeks were imminent.

"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS," Johnson said in an interview.

A new, more transmissible variant of the disease is now surging through the population, with one in 20 people in parts of London now infected, threatening to overwhelm the National Health Service (NHS) as hospitals fill up with patients.

Also read: UK PM Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping

The death toll in the United Kingdom has been soaring and now stands in excess of 81,000, the world's fifth-highest official toll, while more than three million people have tested positive.

In a bid to get on top of the pandemic and to try to restore some degree of normality by the spring, Britain is rushing out its largest ever vaccination programme, with shots to be offered to about 15 million people by the middle of next month.

Also read: UK in 'race against time' to roll out coronavirus vaccine, says Boris Johnson

"It's a race against time because we can all see the threat that our NHS faces, the pressure it's under, the demand in intensive care units, the pressure on ventilated beds, even the shortage of oxygen in some places," Johnson said on a visit to a vaccination centre in Bristol, in southwest England.

"This is a very perilous moment. The worst thing now for us is to allow success in rolling out a vaccine programme to breed any kind of complacency about the state of the pandemic."