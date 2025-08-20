/Over 50 people killed after bus hits truck in Afghanistan

"All the passengers were migrants who had boarded the vehicle in Islam Qala," said Saeedi, referring to a border crossing point. Police in Guzara district outside Herat city, where the accident occurred, said a motorcycle was also involved. The majority of those who died were on the bus, with two people travelling in the truck killed and another two on the motorcycle. Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, due in part to poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving on highways, and a lack of regulation. In December last year, two bus accidents involving a fuel tanker and a truck on a highway through central Afghanistan killed at least 52.