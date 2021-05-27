Over 150 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Nigeria

A boat ferrying about 200 persons in Nigeria sank on Wednesday, and just 20 survivors have been found.

Four people are affirmed dead and 156 were all the while missing as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials related to the rescue operation presume the missing individuals drowned.

According to the local authorities, "the boat was over-burden with passengers and packs of sand. The vessel was just intended to convey only 80 individuals. The accident occurred between 9 am and 10 am this morning (Wednesday) and all the passengers in the boat were in the river and there is less hope of getting missing passengers alive”.

The boat was carrying artisanal miners, traders and some Nigerien nationals.

National Inland Waterways Authority local manager Yusuf Birma said that “The boat capacity was not up to the 180 passengers it carried. As we speak, only 20 people have been rescued alive, four dead confirmed while the remaining 156 people are still missing and they are believed to be underwater.”

The majority of the travellers were craftsmen, diggers and brokers, who were getting back from Niger State to Kebbi State. Data showed that only four corpses were recuperated, while a rescue operation is continuous.



According to a Red Cross official, the Absence of rescue equipment is what is one of the major impediment to the rescue operation. The information at hand said the boat was carrying about 250 people. Though, we are waiting to hear from our men who had since joined the rescue team.