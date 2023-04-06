Over 1.3 mn Californians may be drinking water that can trigger cognitive issues, Parkinson-like symptoms

Manganese (Mn) is a common metal found in soil and it can be leached into the groundwater. A research was recently conducted to find out about the levels of Mn in California’s Central Valley, a region recognized as one of the most productive and economically important agricultural regions in the United States and currently home to one-third of domestic well users in the state.

According to this research by UC Riverside, the Central Valley's private, untreated well water systems had the highest manganese amounts. The researchers found it in public water systems, but at amounts that were greater than those that have been linked to harmful health impacts in previous studies.

As per the study, over 1.3 million Californians may be drinking tap water with high levels of this chemical element. In the Central Valley of California, the water is sufficiently high in manganese to impair children's cognitive function and motor coordination and to give adults Parkinson-like symptoms.

Previous studies show that school-aged children consuming drinking water with naturally elevated concentrations of Mn have demonstrated lower academic achievement scores as well as poor memory attention, and increased risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Despite these studies, the research paper says that US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) maintains a secondary contaminant status for Mn on the basis of adult cohort studies that did not observe neurotoxic endpoints.

In several Southeast Asian nations Manganese is controlled as a primary contaminant. Nevertheless, it is only treated as a secondary contaminant in terms of regulation in the US. It means there is no set maximum limit for it.

It said that some recent studies show that a disproportionate amount of domestic well-dependent communities in California are underprivileged populations that probably experience financial difficulties in groundwater testing and treatment. A growing body of evidence suggests that Mn concentrations previously considered safe may pose significant health threats to vulnerable populations such as children, the research noted.

"It is a relatively small number of people, compared to the total population of the state, who are getting the tainted water. But for them, the health risks are high," said Samantha Ying, UCR soil scientist and principal study investigator. "These people are particularly concentrated in disadvantaged communities, so if they wanted to monitor and treat the water, they would have a hard time doing so," Ying said.

Even though there are options for point-of-use treatment include water softeners, chlorination, reverse osmosis systems, etc. Yet, the expense of water quality monitoring equipment and the cost of treating manganese infused water are both up to $400 per year.

"It is possible to purchase filters for manganese, but a lot of people cannot afford them. We are hoping people in these communities can be subsidized to buy treatment options," Ying said.

It stated that community water system users may have access to municipal monitoring and treatment, but out-of-pocket costs for domestic well communities may be a considerable financial burden, particularly for those below the poverty line.

"Using existing groundwater model predictions of manganese concentrations at deeper depths did not change the number of wells likely to be contaminated," Ying said.

The study suggests that legislative changes to primary contaminant regulation may have co-benefits upon secondary contaminant remediation. As per the study, it has been reported that a decrease in arsenic concentrations was correlated with the implementation of stricter regulation of As.

Arsenic has long been regulated as a primary contaminant in the US "Wells are labeled unsafe if they contain arsenic, but not if they contain manganese," Ying said. "Thus, the number of wells considered safe may be greatly overestimated."

