Over 100 flights cancelled as typhoon Koinu heads toward southern Taiwan

Typhoon Koinu is heading towards southern Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct 10), bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain, which caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights as well as the closure of work and educational institutions.

According to the transport ministry, 87 domestic flights and 25 international flights were cancelled by Taiwanese airlines.

Where Koinu will make landfall

According to Tropical Storm Risk, Koinu is predicted to make landfall on Taiwan's southeast coast on Thursday (Oct 11) morning close to the city of Taitung as a category three typhoon, but then weaken as it reaches the island's southern point and enters the Taiwan Strait.

The heaviest rain will fall along mountainous and sparsely populated sections of Pingtung county in the south and the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien, but the typhoon will also have an impact on Kaohsiung, a significant southern port city.

Fishermen in Taitung secured their boats in port as the waves around Taiwan's east coast gradually got bigger.

"We are worried that the rain and wind will be very strong when the typhoon makes landfall, so from our end, we will strengthen typhoon prevention, and we hope residents stay alert and be careful," said Chen Chia-chen from Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, speaking in Taitung.

Kaohsiung and its neighbouring city of Tainan, announced that they will call off work and school from 6pm (1000 GMT) on Wednesday and continuing all day on Thursday.

Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, experienced squally rain showers, although no major damage was anticipated. Schools and offices remained open as usual.

The typhoon will move from Taiwan to southern China's Guangdong and Fujian provinces, then on to Hong Kong, where it is forecast to continue to weaken until it becomes a tropical storm.

Hong Kong's Weather Observatory said Koinu will enter within 800 km (500 miles) of the financial hub on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday night, the observatory will give the 1 typhoon signal.

(With inputs from agencies)