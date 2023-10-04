UK-based startup develops AI-powered grill that can cook perfectly in seconds

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may soon make its way into your kitchens. With newly-developed AI-powered grill, it will take less than mere 90 seconds to cook a perfect steak. UK-based company Seergrills has paved the way for AI in cooking with its new product- Perfecta.

Perfecta, developed by an Aston University engineering graduate, boasts of creating the ‘world’s first AI-powered grill.” The AI-powered cooking machine is developed by Suraj Sudera, a 2015 batch Mechanical Engineering student from Aston University.

Sudera founded Seergrills, a Birmingham-based startup, which applies AI and advanced technologies to specifically improve cooking.

Sudera said, “We noticed there is often difficulty and inconsistency in cooking food; it’s mostly always overcooked and dry, taking a long time.”

“So, we decided to use our skills and knowledge to apply AI to cook the perfect steak and set up SEERGRILLS."

Perfecta: ‘World’s first AI-powered grill’

Sudera said Perfecta is not just world’s first AI powered grill, but also world’s fastest and most intelligent grill. The company claims that because the process is so fast and focused, it has up to 50 per cent more energy efficiently than other cooking methods.

The device is powered by NeuralFire technology, which is AI combined with proprietary cooking system that can cook more than 50 types of food in under three minutes.

Perfecta, though developed by a UK-based company, is also available to pre-order in the US.

How does it work?

Users begin by placing their meat in the grill, utilising a touchscreen to select the desired doneness and sear level, then hitting Start. The Perfecta proceeds to measure the size, surface area and fat content of the meat, using integrated sensors that are part of its NeuralFire AI system.

Based on that information and the user's preferences, the device then cooks the meat (on both sides at once) utilising two vertical infrared burners that reach a maximum temperature of 1,652 ºF (900 ºC).

According to Seergrills, the "perfectly cooked" result is ready to eat in no more than three minutes.

Not just meat, the device is also capable of cooking over 50 types of food using propane or electric heat in grill, oven, pizza and rotisserie modes, as per the company.

But in case you are not satisfied with AI-powered device making steaks for you, the device also have a Chef mode, which allows you to take the full manual control and grill the meat yourself.

