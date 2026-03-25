/Out with Noem, in with Mullin: Trump’s new DHS chief vows to 'protect everyone' regardless of state color

Markwayne Mullin on (Mar 24) was sworn in as the ninth Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem. He steps into the role at a time when the DHS is dealing with both lapsed funding and political pressure over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) brutality. His confirmation cleared the Senate with a 54-45 vote. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the White House, with Mullin describing the moment as "surreal."

A new role, immediate pressure

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Mullin, according to the White House, takes charge of DHS with a clear mandate to implement President Donald Trump’s agenda "building on the historic successes in securing our borders, removing criminal illegal aliens, combating terrorism and cartels, streamlining disaster response, and serving the American people."

His appointment comes as the department continues to deal with a partial government shutdown, which since February 14, has stretched resources and morale.

During his first day, Mullin met with DHS employees, many of whom have been working without pay for weeks. "These employees have been there for 30 days without pay," he said. They’re still showing up, still "protecting the homeland," he said, claiming that "they're working for free because of politics".

He pointed to that as a measure of commitment within the department, adding that he intends to match it. "I told them if you’re fighting 365 days, understand I’ll be fighting 365 days beside you," Mullin said.

'Failure not an option'

Mullin, a former businessman, rancher and lawmaker, known for wrestling and martial arts in his first remarks as secretary vowed, "No one's going to outwork me," adding, "Failure is not an option."