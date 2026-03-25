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Out with Noem, in with Mullin: Trump’s new DHS chief vows to 'protect everyone' regardless of state color

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 06:56 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 06:56 IST
Out with Noem, in with Mullin: Trump’s new DHS chief vows to 'protect everyone' regardless of state color

Markwayne Mullin sworn in as DHS chief Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Markwayne Mullin sworn in as Homeland Security chief amid shutdown strain and ICE scrutiny. Promising to “fight 365 days,” Trump’s ally steps into a high-pressure role. Can he steady a battered DHS? Scroll down.

Markwayne Mullin on (Mar 24) was sworn in as the ninth Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem. He steps into the role at a time when the DHS is dealing with both lapsed funding and political pressure over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) brutality. His confirmation cleared the Senate with a 54-45 vote. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the White House, with Mullin describing the moment as "surreal."

Also read | 'Stay out of the headlines': Trump's wrestler friend Markwayne Mullin confirmed as new DHS chief, to replace Kristi Noem

A new role, immediate pressure

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Mullin, according to the White House, takes charge of DHS with a clear mandate to implement President Donald Trump’s agenda "building on the historic successes in securing our borders, removing criminal illegal aliens, combating terrorism and cartels, streamlining disaster response, and serving the American people."

His appointment comes as the department continues to deal with a partial government shutdown, which since February 14, has stretched resources and morale.

During his first day, Mullin met with DHS employees, many of whom have been working without pay for weeks. "These employees have been there for 30 days without pay," he said. They’re still showing up, still "protecting the homeland," he said, claiming that "they're working for free because of politics".

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Also read | ‘MAGA Warrior’ Markwayne Mullin confirmed as DHS chief: Here's all you need to know about Kristi Noem's replacement

He pointed to that as a measure of commitment within the department, adding that he intends to match it. "I told them if you’re fighting 365 days, understand I’ll be fighting 365 days beside you," Mullin said.

'Failure not an option'

Mullin, a former businessman, rancher and lawmaker, known for wrestling and martial arts in his first remarks as secretary vowed, "No one's going to outwork me," adding, "Failure is not an option."

At the same time, he sought to position the role as one that goes beyond political divisions. “I don’t care what color your state is. I don't care if you're red or you're blue. At the end of the day, my job is to be Secretary of Homeland and to protect everybody the same—and we will do that,” he said.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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