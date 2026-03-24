‘MAGA Warrior’ Markwayne Mullin confirmed as DHS chief: Here's all you need to know about Kristi Noem's replacement

The US Senate on Monday (Mar 23) confirmed President Donald Trump's longtime friend Markwayne Mullin as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, placing him at the helm of an agency grappling with a partial government shutdown. Mullin, a 48-year-old Republican and former Oklahoma senator, was approved by a 54-45 vote. The former wrestler, who once controversially said he "understood" why his fellow Republican Senator Rand Paul was attacked by a neighbour, succeeds Kristi Noem.

Noem was dismissed earlier this month following criticism over her handling of a large-scale immigration operation in Minnesota. During that operation, federal agents fatally shot two protesters who were US citizens.

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From wrestling to White House

48-year-old Markwayne Mullin, a Republican, grew up on a ranch in Oklahoma and left college at 20 when his father fell ill. The family plumbing business needed someone to step in. Mullin did, and then expanded it. Over time, he branched out into other ventures, including a steakhouse in Stilwell.

Before entering politics, he was a wrestler and a mixed martial arts fighter. He has a 5-0 record as a professional MMA fighter and was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

The political rise of ‘MAGA Warrior’ Mullin

Mullin entered national politics through the House of Representatives, where he served for a decade before winning a Senate seat in 2022. A member of the Cherokee Nation, he is the only Native American serving in the US Senate.

A longtime Trump friend, and ally, his alignment with the US President has been clear and consistent. When announcing his nomination, Trump called him a "MAGA Warrior" and highlighted both his political loyalty and unconventional background.

Keeping DHS out of headlines

Mullin now takes charge of the Department of Homeland Security at a complicated moment. The agency has been dealing with a partial government shutdown and ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

At his confirmation hearing, Mullin suggested he wants to change how DHS operates, or at least how it is seen.

"My goal in six months is that we’re not the lead story every single day," he told lawmakers. He said he wanted to "bring confidence back" to the agency, while also indicating he may support requiring judicial warrants for immigration operations, except in cases involving known felons.

He also hinted at repositioning Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rather than being the visible front line in arrests, Mullin said he would prefer ICE to focus more on transport and processing.

The Senator Rand Paul controversy

Mullin's Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday was not smooth. He clashed with Senator Rand Paul, a fellow Republican, over past comments. Mullin once called Paul a "freaking snake," and commented that he "understood" why he had been assaulted by a neighbour in 2017.

During the hearing, Paul questioned whether Mullin’s temperament made him fit to lead an agency already under scrutiny for its use of force. "Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it," Paul said, referring to earlier remarks Mullin had made about an assault on him. "And while you're at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and border patrol agents," he added.

"I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force," Paul said.