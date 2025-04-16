Canadian scientists have accurately measured the weight of phytoplankton, marine plants that are so tiny that the naked eye cannot see them. They used a sophisticated network of 903 robotic floats to look deep inside the oceans and found that these life-sustaining phytoplankton form 346 million tonnes of organic matter, journalist Jason Deegan reported in his website.

Advertisment

The global biomass of phytoplankton was revealed by the robots being operated under the Biogeochemical-Argo (BGC-Argo) program. Even though they aren't visible, they make up an astounding amount of matter under the world's oceans. According to the report, 346 million tonnes is roughly the same as the weight of 250 million elephants.

Also Read: Youth more worried about money and work than social media, climate or culture war: Poll

The discovery tells how vast marine life is. Deegan reported that a marine biologist described this finding as “a silent revolution.

Advertisment

Phytoplankton, the hidden superheroes of our planet

Phytoplankton are like hidden superheroes; you can't see them, but they play a crucial role in saving our planet.

Also Read: Scientist who discovered acid rain warns it could return under Trump

Advertisment

They lie at the bottom of the oceanic food chain, the most crucial element. These marine plants are responsible for climate regulation as they produce around 50 per cent of the world’s oxygen through photosynthesis. They also absorb heat from the environment, capturing massive amounts of carbon dioxide.

This discovery and the use of robotic floats fill a major gap in the prediction and monitoring of the climate. Satellites alone cannot identify what is going on in the depths of the oceans. This is where these robots enter and are capable of offering a better picture of the ocean’s carbon cycle.

Researchers also say that the data collected by the robots can help form better climate models and, in turn, can lead to devising effective strategies to fight global warming.

Climate change is the biggest challenge facing humanity today. Several policies and agreements aim at combatting global warming and controlling the rising temperatures across the world. The use of newer technology, such as the Canadian robotic floats, can help man clearly understand the changes in the environment and work accordingly to cool down the planet.