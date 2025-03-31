A recent study has found that young people are more worried about their finances, work, and job security than social media, climate crisis and culture war debates.

The recent UK Youth Poll 2025, which was published by Glasgow University’s John Smith Centre, also highlights that the differences within Gen Z regarding class, education or gender are more pronounced than differences between generations.

Biggest source of anxiety for youth

According to the poll, “Financial worries are the biggest source of anxiety for young people and easing them is the key to making young people happier. Young people are focused on quality-of-life issues that affect their day-to-day lives, less so global or cultural matters.”

The top three “biggest contributors to you feeling nervous, anxious or on edge” as per the poll are financial worries (37 per cent), work pressures (23 per cent) and job insecurity or unemployment (20 per cent). While social media (14 per cent) and climate change (10 per cent) were far behind on the list.

The majority of the young people agreed that social media should be banned for those under the age of 16. They believe that racism is a significant problem in the UK and that toxic masculinity is becoming more common. The poll also found that the youth are divided on the impact of feminism and support immigration.

Youth on politics

The survey, which included 16 to 29-year-olds, also discovered that “Democracy is backed over a dictatorship by 57 per cent to 27 per cent. But young people agree ‘democracy in the UK is in trouble’ by 63 per cent to 24 per cent.”

The study revealed that a third of young people are willing to engage in organised politics and three-quarters have taken part in some kind of political activity in the last 12 months.

'Living in very serious times'

The director of the John Smith Centre, Eddie Barnes said, “Older generations may fixate on things like social media but for young people what’s causing them anxiety is how do you get by, how do you get on the housing ladder?”

“In the interviews that we did, young people were talking about how they are simply surviving until the end of the week. The idea of building a career was something for the future,” he added.

“Young people are aware that they’re living in very serious times,” said Barnes. “So they’re not dismissing so-called culture war issues as being unimportant, but they have more pressing matters that concern their daily lives. One of the most interesting things was how crime is far more important in terms of priorities than the environment.”

The report concluded that Gen Z is a “highly heterodox group”. It added that their views on politics, democracy and their own future vary hugely based on their socioeconomic backgrounds.

