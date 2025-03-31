Acetaminophen, widely known as paracetamol and sold under brand names like Tylenol and Panadol, may do more than just relieve pain. A study suggests that the commonly used over-the-counter drug could influence decision-making by increasing risk-taking behaviour. The findings were published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience.

Advertisment

Also Read | Teenage girls were victims of human sacrifice ritual in Turkey 5,000 years ago

Researchers at The Ohio State University found that individuals who took acetaminophen exhibited a reduced sense of caution in risky situations compared to those who did not.

Study highlights changes in decision-making

Advertisment

The study, involving over 500 university students, examined how a single 1,000 mg dose of acetaminophen affected risk perception. Participants engaged in a computerised balloon-pumping task where they could earn virtual money by inflating a balloon—but risked losing it all if the balloon burst. Those who took acetaminophen pumped the balloons more aggressively and experienced more bursts than the placebo group, indicating a greater tolerance for risk.

Also Read | Spider eggs on Mars? NASA scientists spot strange, mysterious object on Red Planet - see close-up image

Less anxiety, more risk-taking?

Advertisment

Lead researcher Baldwin Way suggested that acetaminophen dulls the negative emotions associated with risk.

"Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared,” he explained.

Also Read | Lowering 'bioenergetic age' could cut Alzheimer’s risk, study suggests

Similar effects were observed in surveys where participants rated the riskiness of various hypothetical scenarios, such as betting money on sports or driving without a seatbelt.

Possible psychological and biological links

While the study does not confirm real-world implications, it raises concerns about how acetaminophen may influence decision-making beyond physical pain relief. Researchers speculate that the drug might lower anxiety levels, leading to more risk-taking behaviour.