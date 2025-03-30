A recent study published in Nature Communications highlights a new factor influencing Alzheimer's risk: bioenergetic age. Unlike chronological age, bioenergetic age reflects how efficiently cells generate energy. Researchers suggest that maintaining a youthful bioenergetic profile could help in mitigating the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Link between energy metabolism and cognitive decline

Bioenergetics, a branch of biochemistry, studies how cells transform energy. The study finds that individuals with a lower bioenergetic age—meaning their cells function more efficiently—may have a reduced risk of Alzheimer's.

Some people, despite early biological signs of the disease, remain symptom-free for years, which researchers attribute to a special "bioenergetic capacity" that protects brain function.

Can lifestyle changes improve bioenergetic age?

While genetics and ageing influence bioenergetic age, lifestyle factors such as exercise and diet may help lower it.

A simulated clinical trial within the study showed that reducing bioenergetic age could slow Alzheimer’s progression as effectively as lecanem ab, a drug used for treatment.

This suggests that some individuals might lower their risk through natural means, avoiding potential side effects of medication.

Blood Tests as a predictor of Alzheimer's risk

The study also explored blood-based markers of bioenergetic age, specifically acylcarnitines—fatty acid metabolites linked to cognitive decline.

Using data from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), researchers found that higher acylcarnitine levels correlated with more severe Alzheimer’s symptoms.

The future of early detection and prevention

A widely available blood test for acylcarnitine levels, initially designed for newborns, could be repurposed to assess bioenergetic age in older adults. If validated, such tests could guide personalised interventions, focusing on exercise and nutrition to slow cognitive decline.