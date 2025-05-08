After India launched Operation Sindoor and targeted nine terror sites, Pakistan claimed it downed five Indian jets. And now to back these claims, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif cited social media posts as evidence.

In an interview with news outlet CNN, Asif was comfortable in saying, "It's all over the social media." This is when the journalist asked if he had proof to validate Pakistan's claims of downing Indian jets.

On CNN! Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khwaja Asif claims they shot down 5 Indian jets and a drone- and says the proof is “lots of social media posts.”



This is the same government that banned Twitter and blocks half the internet.



Next time, just say your cousin’s WhatsApp group… pic.twitter.com/ceoGzA1aJL — Mariam Solaimankhil (@Mariamistan) May 8, 2025

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The attack was orchestrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On Wednesday (May 7) in his address after Operation Sindoor, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the airstrike was a compulsion, as Pakistan did not take any steps to curb the operation of terror outfits on their soil.

He said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."

"Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt," Misri added.

Also, this isn't the first time the Pakistan Defence Minister has baffled journalists interviewing him. In his previous interview with news outlet Sky News, he made a bizarre claim when he said, 'Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist.'

But he did confirm that the country had been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in the 'past'. He added, "Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist in Pakistan anymore; it is extinct."