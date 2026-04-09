/Kimberly-Clark Warehouse Fire: Disgruntled employee Chamel Abdulkarim arrested for arson

The Ontario Fire that resulted in the damage of a 1.2 million square foot warehouse near South Hellman Avenue and Merrill Avenue at around 12:30 am local time on April 7, 2026, was started by its own employee. 29-year-old Chamel Abdulkarim of Highland, California, a Kimberly-Clark warehouse employee, was arrested on two counts of felony arson charges and was being held without bail in a San Bernardino County sheriff’s department jail facility. He is scheduled to appear in court today. A video is being circulated, reportedly recorded by Abulkarim himself while setting fire to the warehouse.

Disgruntled Chamel Abdulkarim was reportedly underpaid

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Chamel Abdulkarim is an employee of NFI Industries, a third-party logistics provider for the Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The video shows him walking around the warehouse and setting fire. He could be heard making comments about his wages. "All you had to do was pay us enough to live," and "There goes your inventory". "You may not pay us enough to f*cking live, but these b*tches dirt cheap... There goes your inventory," Abdulkarim apparently said. The original account that posted the video has been deleted. The investigators believe the video is real; official confirmation on the video is still awaited.

Damages from the fire

The fire had engulfed the entire 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse. It was a six-alarm fire, and altogether 175 firefighters, 20 engine companies, 15 truck companies, 17 chief officers and several investigators responded to the fire. The fire blazed for over 7 hours; at least 20 other employees were present in the warehouse. No injuries were reported.

Alex Monetro, a coworker of Abdulkarim, said he was shocked to hear about the incident. “I had just finished talking to him and came over and helped me with my truck,” Montero said. “I was five doors down from him.” He added, “I don’t know what’s going through his head.”

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The warehouse was filled with paper products, which further fueled the fire. Kimberly-Clark is a company that specialises in paper-based personal care and hygiene products and is roughly valued at $156 million.



