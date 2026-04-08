/Pakistan to host US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad after ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz reopening

Pakistan will host negotiations between Iran and the US in Islamabad, as confirmed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Following the agreement of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The conversation lasted approximately 45 minutes, and Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Pakistan's effort in the mediation of a ceasefire between Iran and the US. Both the US and Iran were invited by Pakistan for further negotiations on Friday.

“..the Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation for the wisdom and sagacity of the Iranian leadership in agreeing to the ceasefire and for accepting the Prime Minister’s offer to host negotiations between Iran and the U.S. in Islamabad later this week. He also conveyed his respects to His Eminence Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei,” read the post on X by Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office.

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The ceasefire brokered on the basis of the proposed 10-point plan by Tehran has led to the opening of the vital chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister, on behalf of Iran's Security Council, confirmed the arrangement. He added that safe passage through the Hormuz will be possible in coordination with the Iranian Army.

Both the US and Iran claimed victory. US President Donald Trump claimed “Total and complete victory. 100 per cent”, and the US has already “met and exceeded” all of its military objectives. Similarly, Iran says it has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept in principle its 10-point plan, according to a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reported by Iranian state media.

Following the ceasefire, Iranians gathered in the street to celebrate, though several voiced scepticism about the fragile agreement. People burnt US and Israeli flags, while waving Iranian flags and photos of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei.