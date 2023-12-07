‘Only a matter of time’: Israeli forces close in on Hamas co-founder founders Yahya Sinwar

As the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) closes in on one of Hamas co-founders Yahya Sinwar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it was “only a matter of time” for them to find the 61-year-old, who is believed to be the architect of the October 7 surprise assault.

Hours after the IDF confirmed that it “launched a combined attack on Khan Younis city, against the centres of gravity’ of the Hamas terror organisation”, the Israeli PM assured that they will wipe out the terror organisation.

"Last night I said that our forces could go anywhere in the Gaza Strip. They are currently surrounding Sinwar's house,” Netanyahu, who is fondly called Bibi, said.

“His home is not his castle, and he can flee, but it is only a matter of time until we find him," Netanyahu added.

Hiding in southern Gaza

According to reports, Sinwar was last located to be at number five street in northwest Khan Younis. The IDF said they have the traditional house completely surrounded.

The development on Sinwar's location came a week after IDF Chief-of-staff Herzi Halevi hinted at the man's whereabouts.

"We are asked frequently about the destruction in Gaza - Hamas is the address. Sinwar is the address," Halevi said.

Israel said that their operation in southern Gaza has been focused on weeding out the top Hamas leaders, and declaring Sinwar as "a dead man walking".

Israel military also believe that many other top Hamas officials and several of the hostages left are hiding in Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza.

Who is Sinwar?

Sinwar is considered to be the de facto leader of Hamas in Gaza, since the group's political chief stays mostly in Qatar and Turkey.

Born in the Khan Younis refugee camp, the 61-year-old was elected as Hamas' leader in Gaza in 2017.

He spent more than two decades behind bars in Israel, before being freed 12 years ago in a hostage ransom deal his brother helped negotiate.

In early October, Sinwar outsmarted Israel with the same hostage-taking tactic — resulting in Israel's deadliest day on record.

He was arrested in 1988 and was sentenced to consecutive life terms accused of planning the abduction and murder of two Israeli soldiers and the murder of four Palestinians.

He previously headed the Al-Majd security apparatus which tracked, killed, and punished Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel's secret service before he was jailed.

Israelis assume Sinwar is hiding underground somewhere in Gaza, negotiating with world powers over hostage releases.