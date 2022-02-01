Only 5% fully vaccinated in poor countries compared to 72% in rich nations: Study

According to a modelling study, vaccine inequality will prolong the pandemic and raise the chance of new variants arising.

According to this research, if rich countries contributed half of their vaccination doses, the world would be better protected against emerging COVID strains, and there would be far fewer deaths in poor and middle-income countries.

Because vaccine inequities would prolong the epidemic and raise the probability of new variations arising, the modelling analysis concluded that it was in wealthier countries' self-interest to give doses.

ALSO READ | US company T-Mobile to sack unvaccinated corporate staff on April 2, say reports

According to the study, low and middle-income countries would witness a large reduction in viral deaths if high-income countries donated 46% of their Covid vaccine supplies, but even tiny increases in vaccine contributions would have a disproportionately favourable effect.



ALSO READ | Explainer: What is new coronavirus NeoCov that kills 1 in 3 patients? Find out the truth

Only about 5% of people in low-income countries are fully immunized, compared to 72% in high-income countries.

The new Covid cases recorded today took the total infection tally in the country to 4,14,69,499, as India continues to rank as the second worst-hit by Covid in the world, following the US.

(With inputs from agencies)