Early Sunday morning, at least 80 rounds of shots were fired in the North Carolina neighbourhood. One was killed and 11 others were injured, said authorities.

The incident took place in Hickory, the Catawba County Sheriff’s office informed on Sunday (June 1). The police said there was more than one shooter. As of now, no arrests have been made.

The shooting took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at 12:45am. It was during a party in Hickory that the miscreants shot rounds of fire, as the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.



The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department, FBI is also assisting in the case. The total number of bullets shot is yet unknown and with that, arrests are yet to happen. The Sheriff’s office has released a list which includes names and other details of the victims.

Of those injured, one was critical and 10 others were hospitalised in serious condition, the sheriff’s office informed.

At a press conference, Major Aaron Turk with the Sheriff’s Office mentioned that the street where the incident took place was usually quiet.

As seen in the CCTC footage, over 100 people were attending a house party on the street where more than one shooter opened fire. As per local reports, the party attendees were from nearby high schools and on hearing gun shots, they began scattering, looking for cover and safety.