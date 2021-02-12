One-ton gun smuggled by Israeli intelligence agency killed Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh: Report

A one-ton gun smuggled into Iran by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad killed top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a British weekly claimed citing intelligence sources.

A report published by the Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday said that a team of over 20 Israeli and Iranian agents were involved in the assassination after eight months of surveillance.

The intelligence agency mounted the automated gun on a Nissan pickup and that "the bespoke weapon, operated remotely by agents on the ground as they observed the target, was so heavy because it included a bomb that destroyed the evidence after the killing," the world's oldest Jewish newspaper based in London said.

Israeli and Western intelligence agencies long claimed that Fakhrizadeh, 59, was the mastermind of Iran's nuclear programme.

He was gunned down in his car and Iran directed the accusations towards Israel with its foreign minister saying on Twitter that there are "serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

The report added that Iran has "secretly assessed" that a time of six years will be required to find Fakhrizadeh's replacement and his death had "extended the period of time it would take Iran to achieve a bomb from about three-and-a-half months to two years."

Israel again declined to comment on the claims of its involvement following the publication of the report, with a government spokesperson saying: "We never comment on such matters. There has been no change in our position."