One quarter of abortion clinics will close in the US if Roe v Wade is overturned: Report

The controversy regarding the Roe v Wade judgement has been brewing in the United States for quite some time. Since the release of a leaked draft saying that the landmark judgement regarding the women’s reproductive rights will be overturned, people have been protesting against it. Now, a study shows that the decision can led to the closure of almost a quarter of abortion clinics all over the US. The study, conducted by Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, said that more than a quarter of the 790 abortion clinics in the country – 202 clinics to be exact - will shut down in case Roe v Wade, which provides legal protection for abortion, is overturned in the near future.

The study found that in the last two years, more clinics opened up in different states across the United States and although there were closures, the number was not alarming in comparison.

However, in case Roe v Wade is overturned, it will result in around twelve states coming up with their own laws making abortion less accessible to the general public. According to the proposed laws, the restrictions will range from decreasing access to necessary healthcare required for the abortion process to facing homicide charges for abortion (as proposed by Kentucky lawmakers).

This will be a huge blow to the progress made by the United States in making abortion safe for the people as the clinics will die down and abortion pills will be difficult to access for the public.

Right now, there is one clinic for every 158,000 women of reproductive age, according to the report.

