One police officer dead, two injured in Chicago shooting

The Chicago Police Department reports that two officers were shot on the South Side of Chicago on Saturday night. One of them, a 29-year-old female officer, later succumbed to her injuries.

According to Chicago Police, the officers were shot around 9:10 pm in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue, and they were in serious-to-critical condition.

The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where soon after the shooting, a crowd of police officers had gathered. Some officers appeared emotional, others hugged each other.

BREAKING : Two Chicago zpolice Officers have been shot in the 8th Dist. and transported to the University of Chicago hospital. Condition unknown. Further details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/TzKFa1HZJ7 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 8, 2021 ×

While one officer succumbed to her injuries, the other officer continues to battle for his life. It is reported that the injured officer has three gunshot wounds, one going through an eye, one lodged in the back of the head, and one in the shoulder. It is not safe to operate right now, due to the wound locations.

The officer is reported to be able to move one arm, and although he is intubated, he can breathe.



Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Superintendent Brown discussed the condition of victims and suspects at a press conference on Sunday, just before afternoon.

Superintendent Brown while speaking to the media, talked of the grief that the whole department is feeling over the incident. He talked about how police officers risk their lives to save the lives of strangers, willing to run toward things, toward the gunfire, all in the name of duty.

The mayor declared a day of mourning and called on people to show support and work with the police.

The police reported that three people were involved in the shooting, out of which two suspects had been arrested. Currently, one suspect in Christ hospital is in stable condition after being shot. Efforts are being made to find a third individual. A weapon was also recovered from the scene.



West Englewood's South Bell Avenue and West 63rd Street remain the scene of an active incident.