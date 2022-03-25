One month of Russia-Ukraine conflict: Here are the top 10 developments

It has been one month since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale attack on Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Since that many key events have taken place. Here's a wrap up of the most significant developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

1. The confirmed civilian death toll in Ukraine now exceeds 1,000, according to the UN

At least 1,035 people have been killed and 1,650 have been wounded in one month of fighting in Ukraine, according to the United Nations human rights office.

The statement states that ninety children were among the dead, adding that the true numbers were believed to be much higher because of delays in reporting from the heavily fought areas like Mariupol, a besieged city in southern Ukraine.

2. Troop casualties

Regarding troop casualties, Ukraine reports that 15,800 Russian soldiers have perished.

Western estimates put the number of dead, wounded, missing, or otherwise out of action Russian soldiers at up to 40,000.

President Zelensky announced last week that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed. Kyiv has not provided an update since.

3. Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War 2

Nearly 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, according to the UN.

There are now estimates that over 10 million people -- over a quarter of the population in the areas under government control before the invasion on February 24 -- have fled their homes. Nearly 6.5 million of them are internally displaced.

Children make up almost half of all those who have been displaced. UNICEF stated that 4.3 million children -- more than half the country's estimated 7.5 million children -- have been forced to abandon their homes.

Over 1.8 million of these children are refugees, while another 2.5 million are displaced within their war-torn country, it said.

4. Brussels triple summit

An unprecedented triple summit in Brussels brought together the leaders of NATO, the G7, and European nations to address the continent's worst conflict since the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

The summit saw Western leaders pile on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and denounce Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbaric".

In addition to the new NATO combat units, the United States and the United Kingdom increased aid and expanded sanctions against new targets, including the stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"The single most important thing is for us to stay unified and the world continue to focus on what a brute this guy is and all the innocent people's lives that are being lost and ruined," Biden told reporters in Brussels, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," added British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

5. NATO strengthens its defenses

In response to Russia's war on Ukraine, NATO is beefing up chemical and nuclear defenses for its forces in eastern Europe, said alliance head Jens Stoltenberg.

"Our top military commander General Wolters has activated NATO's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence elements, and allies are deploying additional chemical and biological and nuclear defences to reinforce our existing and new battle groups."

6. Ukraine pleads for unlimited aid

As its war entered its second month, Ukraine pressed for unlimited military aid from NATO in order for its troops to turn from defending territory to pushing Russian forces out, warning that Moscow could use chemical weapons.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has been launching phosphorus bombs on Ukraine and shelling civilian areas at will, thus "the threat of full-scale use by Russia of chemical weapons on the territory of Ukraine is real."

"A month of heroic resistance. A month of the darkest suffering," he told the leaders.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions," Zelensky said. "In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us."

7. UN General Assembly approves Ukraine aid resolution, criticises Russia

As many as three-quarters of the UN General Assembly has called for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, criticising Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian crisis.

This is the second time the 193-member General Assembly has isolated Russia over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" intended to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

Ukraine and its allies drafted the resolution, which received 140 votes in support and five votes against - Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus - while 38 countries, including China, abstained.

8. China rejects Russian claims of "prior knowledge" of attacks against Ukraine

China's ministry of defence has stated that it is false to state that China knew in advance about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that such claims are false.

It was made in response to allegations in foreign media that China ignored warnings from the US that Russia would attack Ukraine.

China strongly disagrees with and rejects these accusations, which it says were made to "shirk responsibility and smear China", the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement.

9. US sets red lines for China helping Russia dodge sanctions

Attempting to deter China from assisting sanctions-hit Russia, the Biden administration has issued warnings to Beijing not to take advantage of business opportunities created by sanctions, assist Moscow in evading export controls, or process its banned financial transactions.

Although China has expressed deep concern about the war in Ukraine, it is yet to condemn Russian action.

10. ICC prosecutor calls for international support in Ukraine war-crimes probe

In an appeal to a coalition of countries to support the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine, the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor said "things can get worse" unless the international community takes action.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan spoke at a meeting of a British-led coalition in The Hague, where 38 countries have offered the court financial, military and legal assistance.

A formal inquiry into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine was opened by Khan on Feb. 28, just days after Russia invaded its smaller neighbour.

Ukraine and Russia aren't members of the ICC, but Kyiv has authorised the court to investigate on its territory and a team of investigators is gathering evidence there.

