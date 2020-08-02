On the first day of school, a student in US' Indiana tests positive for coronavirus

As a school in US state of Indiana welcomed students to the 2020-21 academic year, one of their students tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of class, forcing many children into quarantine.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump asked public schools to reopen, claiming it was safe enough.

It so happened that hours after the school started, a student got back his coronavirus report, for which he had tested positive. The incident happened at the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, 20 miles east of Indianapolis.

Also read| Children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus: White House

Administrators almost immediately started emergency protocol of isolating students and informing all the parents and other people who had come in contact with the students.

Superintendent Harold Olin then sent out an email to the parents of all the students informing them about the situation, and urged everyone to self-isolate themselves for the next 14 days.

The kid who tested positive was isolated in the nurse's ward, and all the halls and classrooms were sanitised on emergency basis. The people who came in contact with the infected student can only re-join the school after 14 days of quarantine. However, all the students and faculty members who were not in close contact with the infected student were able to continue in-person classes from next day.

Also read| I will be comfortable sending my son to school: Trump backs reopening schools

The school authorities reported that the school did offer students the option for online classes at the start of the new academic year, but only about 600 students chose to stay home for remote learning.