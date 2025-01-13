Days after United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump expressed readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday (Jan 13) that though there were no preparations underway (for the meeting), there was understanding and political will for one.

Addressing a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "Many countries offer their services as venues where hypothetical contacts (between Putin and Trump) can be held, but it is premature to talk about this yet..."

'Putin ready to speak with all nations on Ukraine war'

"...there are no substantive preparations, but there is a declared understanding and political will that such contacts would be very, very necessary and expedient," Peskov said.

"We will look further into it after the change of administration in Washington," he added.

The Kremlin spokesperson also pointed out that Putin repeatedly flagged his readiness for contact with all countries, including the US, on securing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump's proposal for the meeting

On January 9, Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin wanted to meet and that a meeting was being set up. Trump indicated that the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war were behind the overtures for talks.

A day after Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said that Moscow welcomed Trump's readiness to meet Putin. However, Peskov said that Russia attached no conditions to the possibility of a face-to-face meeting.

The outgoing Joe Biden administration in the US has provided Ukraine with as much support as it can, including approving a new $500 million package of weapons, to put Kyiv in the strongest position possible for any future negotiations to end the war.

Peskov said on January 10 that Moscow was aware that the Biden administration would try to leave as a difficult legacy in bilateral relations as possible for Trump and his team.

(With inputs from agencies)