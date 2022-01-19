Omicron restrictions in Scotland to end on Monday, says Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, has stated that the restrictions placed in place to stop the spread of the Omicron form of COVID in Scotland will be relaxed on Monday.

More recent numbers showing a decrease in infections, according to the First Minister, "gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave."

As a result, she stated that the restrictions, which include a limit on the number of people who can attend indoor events, table service only at bars and other venues that serve alcohol, and the shutdown of nightclubs, will be abolished on January 24.



Sturgeon noted that guidelines limiting gatherings to a maximum of three houses, as well as regulations prohibiting adults from participating in indoor contact sports, will expire on the same date.

She also said there would be no extension to coronavirus vaccine passports at the moment, stating: "Given that cases are now falling quite rapidly, and the current wave is receding, we decided that we will not at this stage extend the Covid certification scheme to other premises."

Her remarks came as the Scottish Conservatives advocated for the end of January to be the end of practically all coronavirus restrictions.



The Scottish Conservatives have asked for the wearing of masks in schools to be abolished, as well as work-from-home guidance.

