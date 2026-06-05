/Oman’s Mina al-Fahal oil terminal resumes operations after halt due to blast

Oman’s Mina al-Fahal oil terminal has resumed normal operations after a blast, with crude oil loading and export activities continuing without disruption, reported Omani media. Oman exports 800,000 to 900,000 barrels per day of crude from the terminal.

Earlier, the Mina al Fahal terminal had suspended oil loading operations after an explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, reported Omani media citing two people familiar with the matter.

The explosion occurred between SBM 1 and 2 berths and is alleged to have resulted from a drone attack, the sources added.

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The terminal could not be reached for comment outside office hours, according to a report of news agency Reuters. Shipping data from LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) showed several supertankers anchored off the port on Friday.

Mina al Fahal is one of Oman’s primary crude export facilities, situated on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Persian Gulf and beyond the disrupted Strait of Hormuz zone.

The development follows Iranian state media reports from Wednesday claiming that Tehran had targeted a US military vessel described as hosting a “control and command centre” as it approached Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. However, the US Central Command denied Iran’s claim.

Oman has been playing a back-channel diplomatic role in US-Iran negotiations, making any destabilisation of its territory particularly consequential for peace efforts.

Iran’s navy said that it fired warning missiles and drones at US warships in the Gulf of Oman, accusing the US Navy of harassing maritime traffic and seizing commercial vessels and oil tankers, reported Iranian state media.

US Central Command has denied that Iran fired warning shots at US warships in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM said in a post on X that Iranian forces did not “attack or fire” at US vessels, adding that “doing so would be a gross violation of the ceasefire”.

CENTCOM said that US forces continue to operate freely while enforcing their ongoing blockade against Iran.