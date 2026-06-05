/'Integral, inalienable parts of India': New Delhi lodges protest with Pakistan over 'general election' in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

India on Friday (June 5) took objection to Pakistan planning elections in “Gilgit-Baltistan”, the Indian territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan, scheduled for 7 June 2026. The lections will be held after a gap of six years to elect 33 members to its legislative assembly.

Lodging a strong protest with Pakistan the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan”, are integral and inalienable parts of India as a result of complete, legal and irrevocable accession of Jammu & Kashmir to India in 1947."

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"The Government of India further emphasized that such endeavours by Pakistan cannot mask the underlying issues of grave human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation and denial of freedom in territories illegally occupied by Pakistan," read the statement further.

Reiterating its stance that Pakistan illegally occupies Indian territories the MEA further said, "The Government of India categorically rejects any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under Pakistan’s illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate."