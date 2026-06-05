/TCS Nashik case: 'Was asked to shun Hindu religious practices, going to temple', says complainant

In the chargesheet filed in the Nashik TCS 'conversion' and sexual harassment case, it has come to light that one of the complainant was made to watch videos of Pakistani Islamic cleric and preacher Tariq Jamil and Indian preacher Zakir Naik.

In a statement to the police that is now a part of the chargesheet submitted in a Nashik court last week, the woman said the videos were shown to her so that she could learn about Islam.

The 29-year-old woman also alleged that she was encouraged to shun Hindu religious practices, including visiting temples and listening to devotional songs associated with the faith.

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The chargesheet reveals that the accused under the guise of reducing the woman's “mental stress" was exploiting her vulnerability and several other women employees

The woman said that “I was convinced that if I accepted the Islamic religion, my mental stress would decrease. I slowly started believing in those things."

The chargesheet is related to the case registered at Deolali camp police station based on a complaint filed by a 23-year-old employee of the IT firm in Nashik against Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar and Nida Khan as accused.

The complainant also said that Danish Shaikh despite being married sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage. And when she said was afraid of her family acceptance, Shaikh said, “Don’t be afraid, trust me, Allah is with us. Stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to the temple; your stress will decrease."

What is the TCS Nashik case

The alleged sexual harassment at TCS Nashik came to light when a woman complained that a man started a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. This opened up a Pandora's Box as more women came forward with sexual harassment allegations. They said that the accused touched them inappropriately and said obscene things. The incidents happened between February 2022 and March 2026.

The company’s HR manager, Nida Khan, has been named as one of the key accused.

The ongoing investigation is also probing complaints of forcing women into religious conversion after entering relationships with them.