Oldest-living former US President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at age 98

The oldest living ex-president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, will now be receiving hospice care at home and will "spend his remaining time at home with his family" and not with additional medical intervention, stated the Carter Centre.

Carter, aged 98, is currently the oldest living former president of the country. The Democrat had served one term as president from 1977 to 1981. In his re-election bid, he was defeated by Ronald Reagan. Carter has recently been suffering multiple health issues, which included melanoma which had spread through the brain and liver.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," announced the Carter Centre in a statement which was posted on Twitter.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," said the Carter Centre in a statement on Saturday.

The grandson of Carter and former Georgia state senator, Jason Carter, tweeted that he visited "both of my grandparents yesterday”. "They are at peace and - as always - their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words," he added.

In recent years, the former president has dealt with a number of health issues. In August 2015, a small cancerous mass was removed from Carter's liver. The following year, Carter said that no further treatment was needed, as cancer was eliminated from his body by an experimental drug.

However, Carter has always expressed his calmness when he deals with his health challenges. "I'm perfectly at ease with whatever comes. I've had an exciting, adventurous and gratifying existence,” he had said in 2015

In 2021, former president Carter and his wife Roslyn joyfully celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies)

