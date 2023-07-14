Oceangate quietly takes down websites, social media handles after Titan sub implosion

Within a month of the disastrous end to the Titan submersible, OceanGate, the company which was facilitating the expedition to the Titanic wreckage, has shut down both of its websites and all of its social media accounts.

At the time of the reporting, none of the social media handles and the website of OceanGate were accessible to the public.

The OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions websites now redirect to a page that says the company "has suspended all exploration and commercial operations."

Their Facebook pages have been removed and Twitter and LinkedIn accounts have also been taken down.

Furthermore, the OceanGate Instagram account has been set to private.

As of this time, only the OceanGate Foundation’s website is active, although its Facebook page has already been taken down. OceanGate suspends operations following implosion of Titanic sub What happened? On June 22, the US Coast Guard had announced that all the five people on board the Titan submersible, including OpeaGate CEO Stockton Rush, died after the vessel imploded under sea.

The people who died were British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, British father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood who had roots in Pakistan as one of its richest families, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

The vessel went missing on June 18 within two hours of starting its trip to explore the wreckage of the famous Titanic ship which sank in 1912.

The US Coast Guard later recovered its debris and “presumed human remains” from the Titan wreckage. CEO ignored safety concerns Since then, the US-based deep-sea exploration company has been at the centre of the firing line after details emerged that Rush dismissed concerns and warnings flagged by the experts over the dangers of conducting such an expedition to the Atlantic Ocean.

The email exchanges between deep-sea exploration expert Rob McCallum and Rush had gone viral on social media recently, showing that OceanGate CEO had dismissed safety concerns raised by the former.

McCallum had even urged Stockton to get a safety certificate for the submersible before venturing into the ill-fated deep sea exploration.

"You are wanting to use a prototype un-classed technology in a very hostile place,” he had told Stockton.

"As much as I appreciate entrepreneurship and innovation, you are potentially putting an entire industry at risk.”

In reply, Stockton said that his "engineering focused, innovative approach flies in the face of the submersible orthodoxy — but that is the nature of innovation".

Stockton then continued to defend saying, “We have heard the baseless cries of 'you are going to kill someone' way too often. I take this as a serious personal insult.”

Rob then wrote, "I think you are potentially placing yourself and your clients in a dangerous dynamic. In your race to Titanic you are mirroring that famous catch cry: 'She is unsinkable.'”