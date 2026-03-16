/Nursery worker in UK sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping children

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A nursery worker in the UK sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday (March 16) for the systematic sexual abuse of toddlers at a Bristol nursery, in a case that has sparked a national debate over mandatory surveillance in childcare settings.

Nathan Bennett, 30, was handed an extended sentence at Bristol Crown Court after being convicted of 21 offences, including rape and sexual penetration, against five boys aged between two and three.

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Judge William Hart described Bennett as an "incorrigible and dangerous predator" who used his position at the Partou King Street nursery to "pollute the innocence" of the children in his care.

The court heard how Bennett, who began working at the nursery in July 2024, groomed his victims by showering them with affection to gain their trust. The abuse took place over a seven-month period, often occurring during nap times or in communal areas where he believed he was unobserved.

"You prioritised your own sexual satisfaction over the welfare of these little children. That was due to grossly distorted thinking and a degree of, to use perhaps an old-fashioned word, evil," Judge William Hart said while pronouncing the sentence.

“Nathan Bennett, having presided over your trial and having heard and seen the evidence upon which you were convicted, I am unhesitatingly driven to the conclusion that you are an incorrigible and dangerous paedophile with an uncontrollable and ungovernable sexual interest in male toddlers," the Judge added.

The abuse was finally halted in February 2025 when the nursery manager reviewed CCTV footage and witnessed Bennett behaving inappropriately. Upon further investigation, specialist child protection officers from Avon and Somerset Police reviewed hundreds of hours of footage from 18 separate cameras, which provided the crucial evidence needed for prosecution.

Bennett had admitted to 13 charges but denied the most serious offences, including rape, forcing the families of the victims to endure a traumatic trial.