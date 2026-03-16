/Indians in Iran move into Armenia, Azerbaijan amid West Asia war as MEA facilitates land-border transit

Amid the escalating war in West Asia, hundreds of Indian nationals have crossed out of Iran into neighbouring countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with assistance from authorities, as the conflict enters its 17th day since the US and Israel began their military operation in the Islamic Republic by launching joint strikes on February 28.

A total of 550 Indian nationals have crossed into Armenia through the land border, while 90 Indians travelled into Azerbaijan from Iran via land border, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.

"The Indian embassy in Tehran facilitated these movements, assisting citizens with necessary visas and immigration formalities. This group of 550 individuals who crossed from Iran into Armenia includes 284 pilgrims. While some members of the group have already returned to India, others currently remain in Armenia and Azerbaijan and are expected to fly home within the next few days."Jaiswal added.



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Indian students, who were living in Iran, have been relocated to safer cities outside Tehran as a precautionary measure. The MEA confirmed that the Indian embassy in Tehran remains fully operational despite difficulties.

"Our embassy in Tehran, in spite of all the difficulties, continues to be fully functional. For the last few days, they have also been able to relocate students who were outside Tehran to cities that are safer for them," the MEA official said.

Meanwhile, air travel arrangements are being coordinated for those seeking to return home. An official said that 45 flights are scheduled on Monday from destinations including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar to India.

Around 2,20,000 Indians have returned to the country since the start of the war in West Asia on February 28, the government said.

