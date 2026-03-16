According to explosive leaks from two US intelligence officials and a White House insider speaking to The New York Post, President Donald Trump was recently briefed on the sexual orientation of Iran’s brand-new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. When the intel dropped that the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic is likely gay, Trump reportedly couldn’t contain his surprise and "laughed aloud." The reaction was contagious, several others in the room found it "hilarious," with one senior intelligence official reportedly unable to stop laughing about it for days.