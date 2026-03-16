The intelligence indicates that the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was acutely aware of his son's orientation. According to the briefing, the elder Khamenei deeply feared that Mojtaba's secret would make him unsuitable to rule the Islamic Republic.
According to explosive leaks from two US intelligence officials and a White House insider speaking to The New York Post, President Donald Trump was recently briefed on the sexual orientation of Iran’s brand-new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. When the intel dropped that the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic is likely gay, Trump reportedly couldn’t contain his surprise and "laughed aloud." The reaction was contagious, several others in the room found it "hilarious," with one senior intelligence official reportedly unable to stop laughing about it for days.
This isn't just a psychological operation to embarrass Tehran; US spy agencies view the allegation as highly credible. The intel, reportedly derived from one of the US government's “most protected sources” indicates that Mojtaba had a long-term sexual relationship with his childhood male tutor. Furthermore, while recovering from the devastating February 28 airstrikes, the heavily medicated Supreme Leader has allegedly made "aggressive" sexual overtures to his male medical caretakers.
There is a documented history of "issues" regarding Mojtaba's personal life that lends serious credence to the leak. A classified 2008 State Department cable published by WikiLeaks revealed that Mojtaba was secretly flown to London's Cromwell and Wellington hospitals multiple times to be treated for severe impotence. He married relatively late (around 30), and his family was deeply concerned about his inability to produce an heir until after his fourth round of UK medical treatments.
The intelligence indicates that the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was acutely aware of his son's orientation. According to the briefing, the elder Khamenei deeply feared that Mojtaba's secret would make him unsuitable to rule the Islamic Republic. This perfectly aligns with recent CBS News reports that Ali Khamenei originally preferred a different successor due to unspecified "issues" in Mojtaba’s personal life.
This is where the story shifts from a geopolitical comedy to dark, lethal hypocrisy. The Islamic Republic is a repressive theocracy where sodomy is a capital offense. The regime notoriously hangs gay men from construction cranes as a warning to the public. As former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad famously (and falsely) claimed to a Western audience in 2007: "In Iran, we don’t have homosexuals."
Generally, outing a public figure is considered off-limits in Western intelligence and media. However, US officials are making a massive exception here. As one insider bluntly told The Post: “If there was ever a time where it was OK to out somebody, it would be when it’s a leader of a repressive Islamic theocracy that hangs gay people by cranes.”
Politically, this is a kill shot to Mojtaba's authority. He is already allegedly missing a leg, hiding in a Russian hospital, and relying on AI-generated photos to prove he is alive. If the hardline clerics in Qom and the ultra-conservative commanders of the IRGC believe their new Supreme Leader is secretly engaging in behaviour they punish with the death penalty, his religious and constitutional legitimacy will completely evaporate overnight.