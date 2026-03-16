/Over 5,500 flights cancelled in India amid Iran war, says aviation minister

The escalating conflict in West Asia has severely impacted air travel, with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirming significant flight disruptions in Parliament on Monday (March 16). Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Minister Naidu revealed that Indian carriers have cancelled 4,335 flights, while foreign airlines have halted 1,187 operations due to regional airspace closures. Emphasising that passenger and operational safety remains the government's "topmost priority," the minister stated there is no justification for airlines to operate in areas where airspace is officially closed.

Despite these widespread disruptions, the government highlighted that air connectivity has been maintained wherever possible. “Whenever there was a slot available for us to operate, we operated,” Naidu noted, adding that nearly 219,780 passengers have successfully travelled during this volatile period through close coordination between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and regional authorities.

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The aviation sector continues to face a fluid situation. On Monday, the temporary closure of Dubai airport forced the Air India group to cancel its entire schedule of 48 flights to and from the city. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively monitoring regional developments, keeping in constant communication with international air regulators to facilitate travel whenever it is deemed safe.