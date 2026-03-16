/After France, UK denies Trump’s call to join Hormuz naval coalition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declined a direct request from US President Donald Trump to deploy Royal Navy warships to the Strait of Hormuz, a decision that highlights growing friction within the "special relationship" as the US-Iran conflict intensifies.

President Trump, pushing for a multinational maritime coalition to secure the vital waterway, has argued that nations heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil, including the UK, China, Japan, France, and South Korea, must take primary responsibility for keeping the route open. Trump’s pressure comes amid a global energy squeeze, with oil prices surging past $100 per barrel as the strait remains effectively blocked following the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While Starmer held talks with the President on Sunday (March 15) to discuss the "importance of reopening" the waterway, the UK stopped short of committing naval assets to a US-led escort mission. The British PM’s hesitation reflects broader unease in London regarding the ongoing conflict, including friction over earlier British refusals to allow US forces to launch offensive strikes from UK bases.

The White House is reportedly preparing to announce a formal naval coalition as early as this week, yet international appetite for the operation remains muted. Major allies have responded with caution. Australia has ruled out sending vessels, and Japan has stated it is not currently considering maritime security operations, citing constitutional and legal constraints.