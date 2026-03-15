/Who is making decisions in war-torn Iran after Ali Khamenei's assassination? Hint: It's not Mojtaba Khamenei

The IRGC’s influence is not limited to the battlefield; it dominates the Iranian economy. The organization holds significant interests in the construction, telecommunications, energy, and automotive industries. By controlling these vital sectors, the IRGC ensures that the regime’s survival remains inextricably linked to the military’s own financial and political stability.

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