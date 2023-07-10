Nuria Sajjad: Second eight-year-old girl dies after London school crash

Another eight-year-old girl, identified as Nuria Sajjad, has died after a car crashed last week into a primary school in southwest London, Metropolitan Police confirmed on Sunday (July 9).

On Thursday, a Land Rover crashed into a primary school leaving over a dozen injured. The accident happened at the private Study Preparatory School on Camp Road in Wimbledon.

A total of sixteen people were treated at the scene and 12 were taken to hospital. Hours after the accident, Selena Lau, the first eight-year-old died of injuries.

The accident happened on the last day of term for children aged four to eight at the school.

While releasing a statement on Sunday, Selena’s family said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023. Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her."

"We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George's Hospital, the parents of Nuria's class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria's journey," the family said, further requesting privacy at this "difficult time".

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she was "shocked and saddened" at the second death. Keegan wrote on Twitter that her "thoughts are with Nuria's family and loved ones at this truly awful time".

As quoted by local media outlets, Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said: "I am so saddened to hear that another young girl has lost her life.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Nuria's family and friends as well as the staff at St George's who have been working tirelessly and the wider school community."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "My heart goes out to the family of 8-year-old Nuria Sajjad and everyone affected by this tragic incident."

What do we know about the woman who was driving the Land Rover? The 46-year-old woman who was driving the car was arrested at the scene. Police said that the crash was not terror-related. Officials further said in a statement that the woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

According to police, her condition was assessed as not life-threatening. She was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Local media mentioned that detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading the investigation and the probe is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

