China: Six killed, including three children, in kindergarten stabbing in Guangdong; suspect arrested

Six people, including three children, were killed and one other was injured in a stabbing in a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday (July 10), multiple reports said. Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man and were probing the cause of the attack, BBC reported. The attack happened on Monday at 07:40 local time (23:40 Sunday GMT).

The police called the incident a case of "intentional assault."

A report by the news agency AFP said the incident occurred at a kindergarten in the city of Lianjiang. A city government spokesperson said the victims include one teacher, two parents and three students. The spokesperson did not offer details about the identities and ages of the victims

Details about the weapon used are not clear, either. A video published by Sanxiang Metropolis Daily showed a tall, thin man with his hands pinned to his back was seen being shoved into a police car.

The Chinese government strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms and the country has seen a rise in stabbings in recent years.

In August last year, three people were killed and six others were injured in a stabbing at a private kindergarten in Anfu county of Ji'an in Jiangxi province. A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack.

In April 2021, two children were killed and 16 others wounded when a knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China.

