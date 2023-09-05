'Nudes for war effort' | A joke ends up raising thousands for Ukrainian defenders: Report

What started as somewhat of a joke has now got transformed into a platform that has so far raised 800,000 euros for Ukraine's war effort. The origin story of TerOnlyFans is being described as 'nudes for war effort'.

Nastassia Nasko (25) from Belarus and her friend Anastasia Kuchmenko (28) wanted to help Ukrainian war effort. Nastassia has a background in IT and marketing while Anastasia is an art graduate. But their effort to raise support was not going beyond likes and reposts and so on.

"When the full-scale invasion started, we were in Warsaw and it was difficult for us to accept the fact that we were not in Ukraine and could not help or volunteer, and we did not have a lot of money to send to the Ukrainian defenders,” she told Euronews.

They began to help those who were fleeing Ukrainian cities that were under attack.

“I tried to find a car for someone I had met on Twitter who was desperately trying to escape from Kharkiv. I posted about it on Twitter, and tried to find someone to help us. There were a lot of likes and retweets but no one was able to help us,” said Nastassia.

She then posted as a joke that anyone who arranges a car for the escape will get a nude picture from her.

"Five minutes later, a car was found,” she says.

As reported by Euronews, they realised that they could utilise the Western, stereotypical and almost pervasive fascination for Ukrainian women to raise support for Ukrainian war effort.

The women launched TerOnlyFans which is a short for "Territorial Defence OnlyFans". The platform now co-operates with several Ukrainian charities and send tasteful nudes to people who donate and present proof of donation.

“It was important for us to launch TerOnlyFans on 8 March because we wanted to highlight that the project aims to promote a woman’s right to independently decide to do whatever they want with their bodies,” said Nasko.

There was no backlash from open-minded Ukrainian society. But the women received negative reviews from Russians.

“We got negative reviews usually from Russian people, which is expected. Most people supported the fact that we are helping the defense effort in Ukraine,” said Nasko.

The joking reference to a nude at the very start has now resulted in donations of around 800,000 euros.

