Nuclear 'Armageddon' threat highest for first time since Cold War, says Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the world is currently facing a major threat of “nuclear Armageddon” and it is currently at its worst since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

The observation came days after Russia confirmed that they can use nuclear weapons in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine. With Ukraine reclaiming some regions after eight months of war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they can use nuclear weapons to claim victory.

During a fundraiser for Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said that Putin was not joking “when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis."

While Russia has said that they will only use the nuclear weapons in an extreme situation and will try to keep the casualties to a minimum, Biden did not seem convinced with the promises.

“I don’t there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said while discussing the threats that the modern world currently faces.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to the United Nations – Linda Thomas-Greenfield – accused Russia of exploiting African resources in order to fund their war in Ukraine.

"One of the most immediate and growing concerns in Africa is the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group strategy of exploiting the natural resources of the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan, as well as other countries. These actions are thoroughly documented and irrefutable. And we know these ill-gotten gains are used to fund Moscow's war machine in Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine."

"And rather than being a transparent partner and improving security, Wagner exploits client states who pay for their heavy-handed security services in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources. This is part of Wagner Group's business model. Make no mistake: people across Africa are paying a heavy price for the Wagner Group's exploitative practices and human rights violations," she said.