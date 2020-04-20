Now, Tedros 'politicises' COVID-19 pandemic on social media

The history of the coronavirus pandemic will have one name in bold letters - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - the director-general of the World Health Organization(WHO).

On March 11, Dr. Tedros finally decided to declare a pandemic. The same day, he also chose to criticise WHO member nations in public.

The WHO chief blamed them for not taking the coronavirus threat seriously. Dr. Tedros warned of "alarming levels of inaction" by some countries. Obviously, this did not include China because China's response, according to the WHO chief, was perfectly "flawless".

In simpler words, doctor Tedros "politicized" the COVID-19 pandemic and he still is and when he is asked questions about his politics all we get are cryptic one-word answers in response words that sound too rich coming from him.

He's been tweeting these standalone words perhaps he's trying to be dramatic.



On April 15, the US government had decided to cut WHO funding but Dr. Tedros put out a tweet on humanity. It is his note to self. Humanity is suffering because of the failures of a select few. The same day, he posted another cryptic message -- about love!!

Love for whom? One nation. Next post-- again one word - unity!!

Not with Taiwan, we can be sure of that. What do these posts even mean? April 16 - stronger together!!

Sure, if everyone plays by the rules. China and the World Health Organization have together pushed the world into a crisis of epic proportions and lastly - values!!

Well, ours haven't been corrupted by Chinese money yet.

These posts make little sense. At a time when the world is dealing with the crisis, the boss of the world's biggest health organization should be doing more than seeking attention on social media.

