More transparent China is about the virus, the better for all: German Chancellor Merkel

After US President Trump raised doubts over China's response to the coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the "more transparent China is on the virus, the better for all".

"I believe the more transparent China is about the origin story of the virus, the better it is for everyone in the world in order to learn from it," Merkel said.

Merkel who had announced gradual opening of the economy urged citizens to be careful during the fight against the virus.

"We stand at the beginning of the pandemic and are still a long way from being out of the woods," the German chancellor said, adding,"crying shame if we were to stumble into a relapse with our eyes wide open".

Germany has 145, 743 cases of the virus which is one of the highest in the world.

The death toll due to the virus has already touched 4,642 which however is nowhere close to fatality rates in Italy and Spain which have reported over 20,000 deaths.

Chancellor Merkel continues to be cautious amid fears of "relapse".