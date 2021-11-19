Now in Hindi: Xi Jinping's book about his doctrine of 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics'

Chinese President Xi Jinping's book titled ‘Xi Jinping: The Governance of China' has been published in Hindi and various other languages including, Pashto, Dari, Sinhalese. The book talks about his doctrine of 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics.'

In the last few years, the book has been published in English and several languages, besides Mandarin.

Xi has been labelled as the "main innovator" of the "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era".

The name is likely to be shortened to the "Xi Jinping Thought" by the authorities in the second half of 2022.

He has also been appreciated for keeping in mind the Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development. He is known for bringing out new and original ideas, strategies and thoughts on some of the pressing questions of today's world.

An event was organised by the Communist Party of China to mark the publishing of Xi’s works in the languages of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states. It was held at the multilateral group’s secretariat in Beijing. India is among the member countries of the SCO since 2017.

The event was hosted by CPC central committee’s publicity department and China International Publishing Group.

Xi has emerged as the “core” leader of the CPC. Recently, the Communist Party approved a resolution which increased his status. This resolution was a conclusion of sixth plenary session of the party's 19th Central Committee.

The resolution was passed after four-days long closed-door meetings of nearly 300 top leaders of the Central Committee. This has helped Xi Jinping achieve a status in the history of Chinese politics. He has now been put on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, leaders who had such resolutions in 1945 and 1981 respectively.